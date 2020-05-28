Salina Liberty Season Under Consideration

Salina, Kan. – The Salina Liberty, a member team of the Champions Indoor Football league, is still hoping to play its 2020 season despite delays caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We miss our fans, and we know the fans miss the Liberty,” said Francis Flax, General Manager of the Salina Liberty. “We are anxious to start our season, and are dedicated to working with the staff at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, as well as local and state officials to make sure we have a safe environment for our fans and players.”

“The Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Spectra are working hard to put enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and fan safety measures into place,” said Susan Trafton, General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Events Center. “We want to make sure that when we are together again that it is in the safest way possible.”

A decision regarding the 2020 season will be made by the first week of June. Follow the Salina Liberty and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to receive the most current event updates.