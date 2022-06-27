Salina Liberty Championship Celebration

Fresh off of its first championship in team history, the Salina Liberty indoor football organization had a celebration Monday evening.

The Liberty, who defeated the Omaha Beef 38-34 on Saturday in Champions Bowl VII, avenged their previous three losses in the championship game.

Many speakers talked on stage at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash on Monday, including General Manager Francis Flax, Head Coach Heron O’Neal, quarterback Javin Kilgo and running back Tracy Brooks.

Many players spoke of their plans to return to the team for the 2023 season and repeat as champion.

Fans in the crowd were able to take pictures with the Champions Indoor Football championship cup and interact with the team.

Dan Mendicina, one of the Liberty’s owners, addresses the crowd

Head Coach Heron O’Neal speaks to the crowd