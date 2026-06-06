Salina Fire Station 2 Back Open

A Salina fire station is back open after being temporarily closed for repairs.

According to the Salina Fire Department, Fire Station 2 is back open and crews have moved back in as of Friday afternoon. The station was closed for a short time due to roof damage from the April 28th hail storm, causing major leaks inside the station. All repairs have been made.

Salina Fire Station 2, located at 1110 S Santa Fe, first opened for service in 1960s. It serves the south-central area of the city and houses Engine 2.