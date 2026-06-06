June Most Wanted Online

The new June list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The June list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, aggravated intimidation of a witness, violation of a protection order x 15, child abuse, criminal use of a weapon, failure to stop at an accident, lewd and lascivious behavior, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began in Salina back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,994 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.