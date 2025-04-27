Salina Legislators Decline Town Hall Invite

Salina area legislators will not participate in a town hall event, which will still be held with their absence, this coming Saturday.

The group Salina Indivisible will host the “Town Hall in the Heartland” event. According to the group, it will feature a legislative update from Kansas Senate Minority Whip Cindy Holscher, who will provide insight into key bills passed during the 2025 Kansas Legislative Session and their impact on everyday Kansans.

Though invitations were extended to the three state representatives and one state senator who represent and reside in Salina, none will be in attendance. Steven Howe and Tracy Mann declined to attend. Clarke Sanders and JR Claeys did not reply to multiple attempts to contact them. The group says their absence will not stop residents from asking for their voices to be heard.

At the event, after Senator Holscher gives updates on the 2025 Kansas Legislative Session, the remaining time allotted for the town hall will feature a forum where attendees can express their concerns, ask questions, and speak directly to the empty chairs reserved for their elected officials. This symbolic gesture highlights the importance of accountability and civic engagement, even in the absence of elected officials.

The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

“Town Hall in the Heartland” will be held on Saturday, May 3rd, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Salina Central High School Auditorium.