Salina Legion Baseball Still Planning On Season

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the sporting world.

However, Salina Legion Baseball continues to move forward.

Tyler Henoch, President of Salina Baseball Enterprises, released a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning, indicating tryouts for the three teams is still scheduled to take place on May 31. Still, Henoch mentioned if the stay-at-home order is not lifted by May 15, there will be adjustments made to the schedule.

On Tuesday, the Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments. This includes all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation. In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.

Below is the statement from Henoch:

It has always been the goal of Salina Baseball to provide the best summer baseball experience possible for the young men of Salina. And while entering into our 90th season, that goal has not and will not change. Helping mold young men to be the best that they can be on and off the field as members of our wonderful community will always be our primary concern. With the uncertainty that our community and nation faces during this trying time, we continue to stand strong and hold onto hope for the upcoming season. Sports do not define us as individuals but they do help influence our character to be able to deal with whatever struggles life may present.

American Legion Baseball was formed to help young men during those times in building strong morals and character. Today is no different. Throughout the fear and uncertainty we will cling to God and the courage, hope, and faith that only He can provide.

With that being said, Salina Baseball still plans on hosting the 2020 season. Our board members and coaches are in constant contact with each other, health care officials, and government officials to give our best efforts that our boys will play ball when the season arrives. We are currently planning on hosting tryouts for all three teams as planned on the afternoon of Sunday, May 31st. SBE has a many options on how we can help get the young men ready for the upcoming season due to the cancellation of the spring high school season.

If the stay at home order is not lifted by May 15th we will have adjustments to our schedule. It is our goal to not cancel the season unless we absolutely have to and the health of our players, coaches and families are put at risk. Please keep in mind we will agree with and practice the orders given by our brave health care providers who are on the front lines and our local government. The state of Kansas American Legion still plans to host zone and state tournaments this season and we hope to be there as usual. Please contact us with any questions. We are always glad to answer. As for now please stay safe, cling to God and if all goes well, Dean season will happen in 2020.