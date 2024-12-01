Salina Leaf Collection Begins Monday

Because it took longer than anticiapted for leaves to fall this year the City of Salina delayed its curbside leaf collection, which normally begins in early to mid November.

Instead of beginning in November, this year leaf collection will be from December 2nd to January 31st, weather permitting.

To help staff collect all the leaves set out by the public this season, included below are the participant guidelines.

Participant Guidelines and Information

Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists, pile leaves directly behind the curb. Staff will not be picking up bags nor collecting leaves in the alleys, on private streets, or commercial properties.

Leaf piles will not be collected if mixed with other debris. Tree limbs and branches will not be collected.

Don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.

Don’t park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this makes collection more difficult for our crew.

Have your leaves ready for collection on the first day of the schedule for your respective zone.

There will only be one round of curbside leaf collection in each zone; however, customers may call in to report locations if they feel they may have been missed by the leaf collection crew or when weather conditions or late leaf deposits require additional collection.

Leaf collection will not be conducted within alleys, private streets, or for commercial properties.