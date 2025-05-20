Salina Law Student Recognized For Bro Bono Service

A student from Salina is among University of Kansas School of Law students who provided more than 2,500 hours of free legal services during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Gabriella Fischer of Salina is among the students who volunteered her time. She is interested in immigration law and family law with the hopes of one day becoming a district court judge. Fischer is a graduate of Salina Central High School.

According to the school, this is the largest number of students who completed pro bono service in an academic year since the beginning of KU Law’s pro bono program.

The students’ services included preparing tax returns for low-income residents, representing parties in the KU Court of Parking Appeals and helping individuals expunge criminal records and reinstate their driver’s license. Several students traveled to Native American reservations in South Dakota to serve as election observers and protect voters’ rights. Others worked with volunteer attorneys to provide legal information and advice to income-eligible Kansans through the Kansas Bar Association’s Free Legal Answers Program. Students also assisted judges, worked in prosecutors’ offices and other government agencies, including the Department of Justice, and served as court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care.

KU Law defines pro bono work as uncompensated, law-related work that benefits the public, such as through a nonprofit organization or government agency.

_ _ _

The following 50 students completed 15 hours or more of pro bono service during the 2024-2025 academic year, earning a spot on KU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Roll. Students are listed by name, graduation year and hometown:

Cecilia Bailey, 2025, Springfield, Missouri

Davis Bax, 2026, Stilwell

Camilla Brown, 2027, Topeka

Kaitlyn Cairns, 2025, Andover

Carly Cook, 2025, Colleyville, Texas

Mitchell Dondlinger, 2027, Overland Park

Ian Englebright, 2026, Wichita

Lauren Fallis, 2027, Leawood

Danielle Ferrigno, 2027, Overland Park

Karenna Fife, 2026, Honolulu, Hawaii

Gabriella Fischer, 2027, Salina

Christian Fish, 2026, Pensacola, Florida

Kennedy Frost, 2027, Allen, Texas

Kylie Hance, 2025, Leawood

Jacob Himberger, 2026, Colorado Springs, Colorado

David Holt, 2027, Bonner Springs

Skylee James, 2025, San Diego, California

William James, 2025, St. Charles, Missouri

Keirn Kinnan, 2026, Lenexa

Matthew Koegel, 2025, East Meadow, New York

Grace Lahr, 2025, Scottsdale, Arizona

Amy Larson, 2027, Riverton, Wyoming

Emma Leonard, 2025, De Soto

Kelli Ludlum, 2025, Uniontown

Ross Luinenburg, 2025, Rochester, Minnesota

Evelyn Manresa, 2026, McPherson

Keith Marshall, 2027, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Sadie McWilliams, 2027, Basehor

Sidharth Mohan, 2027, Wellington, Florida

Sam Mousa, 2027, Kansas City, Missouri

Ava Mumgaard, 2027, Omaha, Nebraska

Israel Nelson, 2025, Gastonia, North Carolina

Evan Norkey, 2026, Olathe

Shelby Norman, 2027, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Liz Oltjen, 2026, Leawood

Nathaniel Page, 2027, Parker, Colorado

Gabby Phillips, 2025, Norwich

Neil Pol, 2026, Suwanee, Georgia

Bella Price, 2027, Spring Hill

Andrew Propeck, 2027, Wildwood, Missouri

Grace Robinson, 2027, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Carson Schmidt, 2026, Olathe

Yuvia Serna, 2025, Carol Stream, Illinois

Tanya Singh, 2026, Manhattan

Brett Smith, 2026, Edmond, Oklahoma

Nastacia Smith, 2027, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Christopher Storino, 2027, West Windsor, New Jersey

Mara Taubert, 2027, Pipestone, Minnesota

Chandler Thompson, 2027, American Fork, Utah

Cody White, 2026, Troup, Texas.

Photo via University of Kansas