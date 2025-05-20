Salina Law Student Recognized For Bro Bono Service

A student from Salina is among University of Kansas School of Law students who provided more than 2,500 hours of free legal services during the 2024-2025 academic year.
Gabriella Fischer of Salina is among the students who volunteered her time. She is interested in immigration law and family law with the hopes of one day becoming a district court judge. Fischer is a graduate of Salina Central High School.
According to the school, this is the largest number of students who completed pro bono service in an academic year since the beginning of KU Law’s pro bono program.
The students’ services included preparing tax returns for low-income residents, representing parties in the KU Court of Parking Appeals and helping individuals expunge criminal records and reinstate their driver’s license. Several students traveled to Native American reservations in South Dakota to serve as election observers and protect voters’ rights. Others worked with volunteer attorneys to provide legal information and advice to income-eligible Kansans through the Kansas Bar Association’s Free Legal Answers Program. Students also assisted judges, worked in prosecutors’ offices and other government agencies, including the Department of Justice, and served as court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care.
KU Law defines pro bono work as uncompensated, law-related work that benefits the public, such as through a nonprofit organization or government agency.
The following 50 students completed 15 hours or more of pro bono service during the 2024-2025 academic year, earning a spot on KU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Roll. Students are listed by name, graduation year and hometown:
- Cecilia Bailey, 2025, Springfield, Missouri
- Davis Bax, 2026, Stilwell
- Camilla Brown, 2027, Topeka
- Kaitlyn Cairns, 2025, Andover
- Carly Cook, 2025, Colleyville, Texas
- Mitchell Dondlinger, 2027, Overland Park
- Ian Englebright, 2026, Wichita
- Lauren Fallis, 2027, Leawood
- Danielle Ferrigno, 2027, Overland Park
- Karenna Fife, 2026, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Gabriella Fischer, 2027, Salina
- Christian Fish, 2026, Pensacola, Florida
- Kennedy Frost, 2027, Allen, Texas
- Kylie Hance, 2025, Leawood
- Jacob Himberger, 2026, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- David Holt, 2027, Bonner Springs
- Skylee James, 2025, San Diego, California
- William James, 2025, St. Charles, Missouri
- Keirn Kinnan, 2026, Lenexa
- Matthew Koegel, 2025, East Meadow, New York
- Grace Lahr, 2025, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Amy Larson, 2027, Riverton, Wyoming
- Emma Leonard, 2025, De Soto
- Kelli Ludlum, 2025, Uniontown
- Ross Luinenburg, 2025, Rochester, Minnesota
- Evelyn Manresa, 2026, McPherson
- Keith Marshall, 2027, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Sadie McWilliams, 2027, Basehor
- Sidharth Mohan, 2027, Wellington, Florida
- Sam Mousa, 2027, Kansas City, Missouri
- Ava Mumgaard, 2027, Omaha, Nebraska
- Israel Nelson, 2025, Gastonia, North Carolina
- Evan Norkey, 2026, Olathe
- Shelby Norman, 2027, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Liz Oltjen, 2026, Leawood
- Nathaniel Page, 2027, Parker, Colorado
- Gabby Phillips, 2025, Norwich
- Neil Pol, 2026, Suwanee, Georgia
- Bella Price, 2027, Spring Hill
- Andrew Propeck, 2027, Wildwood, Missouri
- Grace Robinson, 2027, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Carson Schmidt, 2026, Olathe
- Yuvia Serna, 2025, Carol Stream, Illinois
- Tanya Singh, 2026, Manhattan
- Brett Smith, 2026, Edmond, Oklahoma
- Nastacia Smith, 2027, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Christopher Storino, 2027, West Windsor, New Jersey
- Mara Taubert, 2027, Pipestone, Minnesota
- Chandler Thompson, 2027, American Fork, Utah
- Cody White, 2026, Troup, Texas.
Photo via University of Kansas