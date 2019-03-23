Salina Lands State Baseball Tourney

Salina has landed another state event.

According to the Visit Salina organization, Salina was selected to host the 2019 NBC Hap Dumont 9U State Championship Baseball Tournament July 11-14 at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

Eric Blasdel, NBC Hap Dumont Baseball cited the following reasons as to why Salina was selected. “Salina has the professional expertise, facilities, lodging and amenities to host this State

Championship. Additionally, Salina has the perfect location for our young teams to meet centrally at the intersection of I-70 and I-135, right in the middle of Kansas. This paired with the willingness for Visit Salina to serve as host of the tournament and coordinate with the Salina Parks and Recreation Department as well as local baseball staff and volunteers makes Salina an ideal choice for the NBC Hap Dumont 9U State Championship Baseball Tournament. We’re looking forward to what Salina can do!”

The tournament is expected to welcome a minimum of 25 teams. Many parents and fans will attend and be exposed to Salina’s restaurants, hotels, shopping and other attractions. Estimated

Economic Impact to Salina for the event is $227,500.

According to Tiffany Benien, Visit Salina, “This will be a BIG weekend for Salina as the KS ASA/USA 12U State Softball Tournament is also held on the same weekend at Bill Burke Park. Salina has a tradition of local people, organizations and businesses that support baseball and softball. The support is not only for local teams, but also helping to provide the manpower and amenities necessary to host tournaments. In addition, these events would not be possible without the buy in and work of the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. I’ve visited with Travis Scheele, Recreation Superintendent, and it is our intent to provide both of these tournaments with exceptional expertise and customer service. KS ASA has been utilizing Bill Burke Park annually for decades and generating significant visitor spending. We would love to see the NBC State Tournament become a long standing client to Salina!”

If you’d like to learn more about the NBC Hap Dumont 9U State Championship Baseball Tournament go to www.kansashapdumontbaseball.com.