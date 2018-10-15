Salina K Mart Store to Close

The Salina K Mart store will close as struggling department store chain Sears is filing for bankruptcy protection. The parent company of Sears and K Mart is closing 142 stores across the country as it tries to turn around its business.

The company that once dominated retail in America is filing for Chapter Eleven in an effort to reorganize and try to find ways to survive. Sears stores anchored malls across the country before internet shopping drastically changed the retail landscape.

As part of its reorganization plan, the company will also close 142 unprofitable stores near the end of the year. Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin shortly.

The latest closures are in addition to the previously announced closure of 46 unprofitable stores that is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Sears lists nearly 20 stores in its holdings across Kansas, including the Salina K Mart Store and a K Mart in Kansas City, Kansas. Both of those K Marts are among the stores that will be closing, according to court documents. A K-Mart in Kansas City, Missouri is also closing.

K Mart – 7836 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

K Mart – 400 South Broadway, Salina, Kansas

None of the Sears stores in Kansas were listed in the court documents.

Back in the Spring of 2017 the Sears store in Salina closed.

The stores being closed are listed in the attached court document on pages 48 – 58

Sears – K Mart Stores Closing