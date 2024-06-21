Salina Juneteenth Celebration Saturday

Several days of Juneteenth related activities in Salina will culminate with a citywide celebration Saturday afternoon.

A citywide celebration is planned for Saturday afternoon from 1 -5 at the City Lights stage downtown. It will include food and entertainment. The schedule includes:

1pm – Welcome/Remarks from President/Proclamation/ Celebration

Celebration 1:30pm – Mickie Lacy

2:00pm – Dr. Daisy Kabagarama

2:20pm – Speaker – Millie Moye

2:30pm – Music featuring Jon’nea Soul

3:00pm – Music featuring Zafaja

A Juneteenth Celebration Dance (featuring DJ Big Smoov) will be held from 8:00 pm – 1:00 am at Martinelli’s at 158 S. Santa Fe.

The purpose of the Salina Juneteenth Celebration in Salina is to promote the elimination of racism and cultivate knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19th in the United States to commemorate the ending of slavery. It marks the day in 1865 when word reached African Americans in Texas that slavery in the United States had been abolished. More than two years earlier, on New Year’s Day, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Delivered during the American Civil War, this proclamation ordered the freeing of all slaves in states that were rebelling against Union forces.