Salina Juneteenth Celebration Saturday

Several days of Juneteenth related activities in Salina will culminate with a citywide celebration Saturday afternoon.
- 1pm – Welcome/Remarks from President/Proclamation/
Celebration
- 1:30pm – Mickie Lacy
- 2:00pm – Dr. Daisy Kabagarama
- 2:20pm – Speaker – Millie Moye
- 2:30pm – Music featuring Jon’nea Soul
- 3:00pm – Music featuring Zafaja
A Juneteenth Celebration Dance (featuring DJ Big Smoov) will be held from 8:00 pm – 1:00 am at Martinelli’s at 158 S. Santa Fe.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19th in the United States to commemorate the ending of slavery. It marks the day in 1865 when word reached African Americans in Texas that slavery in the United States had been abolished. More than two years earlier, on New Year’s Day, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Delivered during the American Civil War, this proclamation ordered the freeing of all slaves in states that were rebelling against Union forces.
Kansas joins at least 28 other states in recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.