Salina JOANN Store Closing

A store in Salina that specializes in fabrics and crafts is among hundreds across the country scheduled to close. The JOANN store in Salina is among about 500 across the country, including three in Kansan, which are slated close.

According to the company, as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 process, on Wednesday JOANN filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. “Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” the company said.

Stores in Kansas scheduled to close include:

Store 2108 W 27Th Street Lawrence Kansas

Store 2259 S 9Th St Ste 38 Salina Kansas

Store 3665 North Rock Road Wichita Kansas

The company went on to say “JOANN is committed to providing our customers – the sewists, quilters, crocheters, crafters and other creative enthusiasts we have served for more than 80 years – with great service and assortments and to supporting our thousands of Team Members across the nation throughout this process.”

The company did not provide an expected closing date.

The JOANN store in Salina is located in the Central Mall.

