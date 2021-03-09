Salina, KS

Salina Housing Study

Jeff GarretsonMarch 9, 2021

Salina City Commissioners continue to mull an ongoing housing shortage that has been highlighted by economic growth in the area.

City Manager Mike Schrage tells KSAL News that several study sessions have been scheduled over the coming months to zoom in on the problem.

 

 

The research from RDG Consultants five years ago suggested that Salina would need about 116 new houses built every year over the next decade to keep pace with the 4.4 percent population growth.

Schrage said that every new job added in Salina in the coming months does not create a ‘one for one’ demand for a home or apartment.

 

 

At least two more housing meetings with RDG Consultants are on the commissioner’s calendar for April and May.

