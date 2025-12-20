Salina Hires City Attorney

For the first time the City of Salina will employ a city attorney.

City Manager Jacob Wood has appointed Patrick Hoffman as the new City Attorney. According to the City, he is the first city attorney to be an employee of the City . Greg Bengtson with Clark, Mize, & Linville, has served as City

Attorney since 1986, and is stepping down from the position at the end of the year.

Hoffman is a Salina resident and brings over 15 years of municipal law experience to the City of Salina. He served as County Counselor for Reno and Barton Counties, and as City Attorney for Ellsworth and Lyons.

Hoffman received a bachelor’s degree in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University prior to earning a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Hoffman and his wife, Gin, are active members of the Salina community, where their three children attend Salina Public Schools. He is currently serving as the Theatre Salina Board of Directors President.

Hoffman will begin the role in January.