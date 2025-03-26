Salina High School Student Wins Pitch Challenge

A Salina high school student with big dreams of starting his own pool business, won the top prize at the 4th Annual Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge.

On Wednesday night at the campus of K-State Salina, 11 entrepreneurs pitched their business models to get a chance of winning cash prizes.

Salina Central high school freshman Marshall Zuccarelli, now has $6,000 to give his business “M1 Pool Maintenance” a jumpstart.

Zuccarelli tells KSAL News, M1 Pool Maintenance goal is to provide pool owners with the services necessary by maintaining their pools, without them having to worry about it. These services include skimming, filter backwashing, vacuuming and chemical balancing.

He plans on utilizing the prize money into the business, by covering startup costs and adding a company vehicle. Zuccarelli stated he wants his customers to feel they can trust his employees to show up and get the work done.

Zuccarelli wants everyone to know they can achieve their dreams and goals.

“When you have opportunity, take it. If you think that you might not be able to achieve your goals or dreams, know that you are wrong. If you have a dream go chase it” said Zuccarelli

Competitors were given seven minutes to pitch their business plan to a group of judges, like what is seen on popular shows like “Shark Tank.” The judges then asked questions and scored the businesses. At the end of the night, the scores were tabulated and the top five finishers won cash awards.

The eleven entrepreneurs participating in the finals of the pitch challenge, included:

Stacy Clark w/ 4 Kids Consignment

Bre Reddin w/ BHF Beauty Supply LLC

Christian Muehlberg w/ Bubbly Bins LLC

Maddie Chandler w/ Donatell Designs & Events

Yesica and Eric Swenson w/ Familia Toys

Jerrel Forbes w/ Goshen Aquaponics

Marshall Zuccarelli w/ M1 Pool Maintenance

Shelly Arnold w/ Studio A Custom Designs

Luis Hieronymus w/ Super Scooper Salina

Katy Vinson w/ To the Table

Andrew White w/ White Buffalo Meat Co.

While Zuccarelli took home the top prize, four others also won cash prizes. Those four entrepreneurs were:

Katy Vinson w/ To the Table, $4,000

Bre Reddin w/ BHF Beauty Supply LLC, $3,000

Yesica and Eric Swenson w/ Familia Toys, $2,000

Shelly Arnold w/ Studio A Custom Designs, $1,000

The Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge is an event that occurs annually in the spring season.

For more information on the event, go to https://goventuredash.com/how-it-works

Photos by Todd Pittenger, KSAL News