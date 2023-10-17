Salina Healthcare Worker Assaulted

A home healthcare worker is okay after a client threw a metal padlock at her and missed.

According to Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, the 62 year old victim was providing healthcare services to a 19-year-old female client at a home in the 2100 block of Roach Street on Monday evening.

Police say the 19-year-old became agitated and threw the lock at the woman – missing her as the woman backed into a room for safety.

Police report that 19-year-old Adryana Baxter then allegedly locked the healthcare worker in the room and would not allow her to leave, or allow another resident to make a phone call.

Baxter is now facing charges that could include, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and intimidation of witness.