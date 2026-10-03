Downtown Sip & Stroll to Return

A popular Salina Downtown event is returning in October.
According to Salina Downtown, Sip & Stroll is coming up October 17th. Spend the evening discovering local stops, tasting something delicious, and enjoying Downtown Salina in a whole new way.
You’ll sip, sample, and stroll your way through the best our community has to offer from local wineries like:
- Shiloh Vineyard
- Smoky Hill Winery
- The Cellar
Beer lovers will enjoy craft pours from Irrigation Ales and curated brews featured at The Garage.
Enjoy drinks from:
- Canyon Cocktails
- Rustic Rose Mobile Bar
- AJ’s at The Alley
The culinary experience continues with bites and small plates from local favorites including:
- Old Chicago
- Barolo Grille
- Bibliophile’s Kitchen
- CupKates
- Yaya’s Euro Bistro
Tickets available for $60. Admission includes commemorative rocks style glass and tastings of local brews, bites, and wines at more than 12 locations in downtown Salina.
Sip & Stroll is October 17th from 4pm – 8pm in Downtown Salina.
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https://www.salinadowntown.org/product-page/wine-walk-ga-ticket
Photo via Salina Downtown