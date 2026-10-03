Downtown Sip & Stroll to Return

A popular Salina Downtown event is returning in October.

According to Salina Downtown, Sip & Stroll is coming up October 17th. Spend the evening discovering local stops, tasting something delicious, and enjoying Downtown Salina in a whole new way.

You’ll sip, sample, and stroll your way through the best our community has to offer from local wineries like:

Shiloh Vineyard

Smoky Hill Winery

The Cellar

Beer lovers will enjoy craft pours from Irrigation Ales and curated brews featured at The Garage.

Enjoy drinks from:

Canyon Cocktails

Rustic Rose Mobile Bar

AJ’s at The Alley

The culinary experience continues with bites and small plates from local favorites including:

Old Chicago

Barolo Grille

Bibliophile’s Kitchen

CupKates

Yaya’s Euro Bistro

Tickets available for $60. Admission includes commemorative rocks style glass and tastings of local brews, bites, and wines at more than 12 locations in downtown Salina.

Sip & Stroll is October 17th from 4pm – 8pm in Downtown Salina.

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https://www.salinadowntown.org/product-page/wine-walk-ga-ticket

Photo via Salina Downtown