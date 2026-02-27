Salina Ham Radio to Track Artemis II Moon Mission

Ham radio operators in Salina will be busy when NASA launches astronauts for a trip around the moon.

Brian Krenzin, President of the Central Kansas Amateur Radio Club (CKARC) joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to explain some of the science and the fun associated with amateur radio.

According to Krenzin only 34 organizations worldwide where selected to support passive tracking of the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission.

The data gathered will be given to teams at NASA. Ham operators won’t be able or allowed to communicate with the astronauts.

Here on earth, the radio club is always ready to help during emergencies with communications. But Krenzin says he’s excited about their new mission – STEM education and hands on experiences for students.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Ham-mobile-unit.mp3

Krenzin says a couple of grants and parnerships between CKARC and regional academic partners, including Kansas State University Salina, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Kansas State University will help fuel the project for the mobile field lab.

Photos courtesy NASA and ARRL