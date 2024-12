Salina fire and police departments cooperated in extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News this morning the police department along with the fire department, extinguished a 2001 Buick LeSabre that was engulfed in flames. The owner of the Buick was a 21-year old male, who was not around the car at the time of the fire. Fire inspectors did determine it was a case of arson.

The investigation is ongoing.