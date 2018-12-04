Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 23 °

Salina Family’s Dog Killed in Abuse Incident

KSAL StaffDecember 4, 2018

A dog belonging to a Salina family has been killed in an animal abuse incident in Wichita.

A Wichita teen is accused of killing the dog named Benji.

Wichita Police say 19-year-old Cole Carter was driving in the 33-hundred block of North Wild Rose on Sunday when he got out of his car and beat a small dog to death. Carter was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and carrying a concealed weapon.

KSN TV in Wichita reports the Nachbar family in Salina is the dog’s owner. They were in Wichita visiting for the weekend. A family member, who lives in the neighborhood, was dog sitting Saturday night when Benji got out.

Carter’s family says he suffers from mental illness. They say he’s grown up around dogs, and they don’t believe he would ever intentionally kill an animal.

The Nachbars released the following statement to KWCH TV:

“We are just so devastated. Benji has been a part of our family for 13 years. He was just so friendly and loving. Even our neighbors’ dogs just loved greeting him at our fence. We already miss him greeting us at the door with his toys when we get home. He had such a gentle soul. We cannot begin to even wrap our minds around the maliciousness of this act. We hope justice is served for our sweet baby and that the person responsible for this gets the maximum sentence. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us.”

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Dole Pays Respects To Bush

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was among those paying respects to the late President George ...

December 4, 2018 Comments

Salina Family’s Dog Killed in...

Kansas News

December 4, 2018

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12-3

Sports News

December 4, 2018

Miles tabs Chip Lindsey to lead the...

Sports News

December 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Family’s Dog...
December 4, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Gold Ring, Watch Stolen
December 4, 2018Comments
Still Time to Vote For &#...
December 4, 2018Comments
Government Offices to Clo...
December 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH