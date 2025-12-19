Salina Family Y Recognized for Child Safety

The Salina Family YMCA has been awarded Praesidium Accreditation® by Praesidium, the leader in abuse risk management. Praesidium Accreditation® is a prestigious honor that publicly demonstrates the organization has worked to achieve the highest industry standards in abuse prevention.

To achieve Accreditation, the Y underwent a rigorous process to implement Praesidium’s Accreditation Standards focusing on eight primary operational areas within their business: policies, screening and selection, training, monitoring and supervision, consumer participation, internal feedback systems, responding, and administrative practices. Praesidium then verified the Y’s successful implementation of these standards.

The Salina Family YMCA will be accredited for three years, and during this time will commit to uphold fundamental organizational values and stringent safety practices that demonstrate their commitment to protecting those in their care from abuse.

Praesidium Accreditation® provides solid proof of sound risk management practices, and the honor distinguishes the Salina Family YMCA from others in their industry.

“We are pleased to send the message that we will not compromise the safety of those in our care—for any reason,” said Marti Higdon, Sr. Director of Youth Development. “As an entire organization, we are dedicated and committed to proactively keeping those in our care safe from sexual abuse.”