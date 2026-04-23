Salina Family Healthcare Gets $34 Million Investment

BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development finance organization, on Thursday announced a $34 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) investment in Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC), a federally qualified health center providing comprehensive primary care, dental, behavioral health, eye care and pharmacy services to low-income and underserved populations across central Kansas.

According to BlueHub, the investment supports financing for the $55 million construction of the new 74,850-square-foot healthcare facility and related working capital, replacing SFHC’s current, space-constrained site. The new facility will consolidate services under one roof, expand clinical capacity, and significantly enhance the patient experience through improved accessibility, care coordination and integrated service delivery.

SFHC serves patients across five counties—Saline, Ellsworth, Ottawa, Dickinson and McPherson—many of whom face significant barriers to accessing care, including poverty, provider shortages and transportation challenges. The organization is also a critical training site for healthcare professionals, operating a long-standing family medicine residency program focused on preparing providers to serve rural communities.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was recently held to mark the start of construction.

The expanded facility will include:

Modernized medical exam rooms and dedicated procedure space

Expanded dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services

Integrated lab, infusion and care coordination areas

A drive-through pharmacy

Expanded residency and training facilities, including increased capacity for family medicine and pharmacy residents. Once complete, SFHC expects to serve approximately 13,500 patients annually, while expanding its residency program to 18 training slots and strengthening the rural healthcare workforce pipeline.

Robert Kraft, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Salina Family Healthcare Center shared “Community development finance organizations, including BlueHub Capital, are playing a vital role in the completion of Salina Family’s new facility. Without them, a future of enhanced economic opportunities and healthy outcomes for those most in need through Salina Family Healthcare Center’s expansion would not be possible.”

BlueHub Capital worked with Capital One, which served as the investor in the transaction and purchased the NMTCs. The transaction also included Community Hospitality Healthcare Services (CHHS), IFF, Community Bank of Central Kansas (CBKC) and Capital One Community Renewal Fund (COCRF) as allocatees, with Capital Peak Partners, LLC serving as NMTC advisor.

This investment will support approximately 395 full-time equivalent jobs, including 170 permanent jobs and 227 construction jobs, with a significant portion of roles accessible to low-income community residents.

“BlueHub’s mission is to build healthy communities, and Salina Family Healthcare Center reflects the kind of impact-driven investment we aim to support,” said Elyse Cherry, CEO of BlueHub Capital. “Projects like this expand access to essential services while strengthening the long-term vitality of rural communities. We’re proud to partner in work that aligns so closely with our commitment to equitable, community-focused development.”

“Through NMTCs, the new Salina Family Healthcare Center will not only increase access to quality healthcare in a rural area of need, it will also create jobs in the process,” said John Chamberlain, Head of Tax Credit Finance at Capital One. “This investment is a powerful example of how private capital can help communities thrive in a smart and sustainable way, and Capital One is proud to be a part of this impactful project.”

Expanding Access to Healthcare in Rural Kansas

Salina and the surrounding region face persistent healthcare disparities, including provider shortages, higher rates of chronic disease and limited access to behavioral health services. Many residents are uninsured or underinsured, and geographic isolation further limits access to timely care.

Community input emphasized the importance of expanding access, improving transportation connections and creating a more welcoming, centralized facility. Patients and stakeholders highlighted that the new building will reduce barriers to care, improve patient experience and better meet the needs of vulnerable populations.

By consolidating services into a single location, the new facility will function as a “one-stop shop” for healthcare—improving outcomes while reducing strain on the broader healthcare system.

Community Financing for an Inclusive Future

BlueHub’s NMTC program supports high-impact community development projects that benefit low-income and underserved areas. Through allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the program attracts private investment and lowers the cost of capital for projects that create jobs, expand essential services and generate long-term economic opportunity.

About BlueHub Capital

BlueHub Capital is a mission-driven, nonprofit community development finance organization focused on building healthy communities where low-income people live and work. BlueHub uses innovative financial tools to support projects that make communities more vibrant places to live through three distinct programs: BlueHub Loan Fund (community development financing), BlueHub SUN (foreclosure relief) and One Percent for America (citizenship financing). Visit BlueHub Capital’s website for more information about its impact.

About Salina Family Healthcare Center

Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) is a federally qualified health center providing comprehensive healthcare services—including primary care, dental, behavioral health, eye care, and pharmacy services—to individuals and families with limited access to care across central Kansas. Serving patients across five counties, SFHC is a cornerstone of the region’s healthcare system and a critical access point for low-income and uninsured individuals.

Founded in 1979 as a family medicine residency program, SFHC maintains a strong commitment to both patient care and professional education. The organization operates the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program and the Salina Family Pharmacy Residency Program, training healthcare providers who go on to serve rural and underserved communities across Kansas.

Through its integrated model of care and focus on expanding access, SFHC is dedicated to improving health outcomes and strengthening the healthcare workforce in rural Kansas.