Country Club Celebration

Officials gathered Thursday with members of the Salina Country Club and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats to celebrate recent improvements at the facility.

A ribbon was cut to celebrate the grand opening of recent golf course improvements including:

Holes 9 and 18

The driving range

The snack shack

JRI Hospitality and its founder Jason Ingermanson purchased the Salina Country Club in 2021. Since that time they have been working to integrate new experiences, technologies, and infrastructure.

Ingermanson credited a hard working team for making the improvements possible. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/jason-ingermanson.mp3

Salina Country Club Golf Superintendent James Burrow said they are stewards of this great 115 year old golf club, and their goal is to make it better everyday.

Another change implemented by JRI includes the addition of M1918, a hidden 1920s-style speakeasy and high-end cocktail lounge located in the lower level.