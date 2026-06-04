Festival Jam Lineup Finalized

The lineup for the SM Hanson Music Festival Jam is finalized.

According to SM Hanson, seventeen bands will cross the stage on Thursday evening June 11. Music begins at 5:45pm at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

The “Invitational Spot” was created in 2023 to feature a band who has not previously performed at Festival Jam.

The 2026 Invitational Band is “House of Artifacts”. This three band calls Salina home. Featuring guitar/vocal, bass, and drums – these guys have been influenced by classical, psychedelic, and progressive rock music.

The 41st SM Hanson Festival Jam will feature over four hours of music. Each of the 17 bands will play for 12 minutes. The music changes every 15 minutes/quarter hour with quick set changes of under three minutes.

The SM Hanson Festival Jam is annually the largest single evening music event in the Midwest.

Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 11 – music begins at 5:45.

Single Day or Weekend wristbands for 12 years and up are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional merchants have wristbands for sale today. Advance sales end on Tuesday June 9 at end of business.

The Bands:

5:45 House of Artifacts – 3-pc Salina band with classical, psychedelic, and progressive rock. 1st time at Festival Jam

3-pc Salina band with classical, psychedelic, and progressive rock. 1st time at Festival Jam 6:00 Phiya – 3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year!

3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year! 6:15 Randy Baldwin Band – 1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc

– 1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc 6:30 Don Wagner & Friends – These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington

– These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington 6:45 King Tones – Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues.

– Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues. 7:00 Urban Spelunkers – A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass.

– A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass. 7:15 Roadhouse Saints – 1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience.

– 1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience. 7:30 Kyndred – Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023.

Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023. 7:45 S oul Preachers – Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina.

Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina. 8:00 Hey Radio – High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music.

– High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music. 8:15 Bootleg Mercy – This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge

– This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge 8:30 Fast Food Junkies – HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass

– HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass 8:45 Cash Hollistah – Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers

– Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers 9:00 Love Like War – A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box!

A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box! 9:15 Paramount – Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys.

– Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys. 9:30 Steve Hanson & Co. – The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great.

– The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great. 9:45 The Blades – A Salina favorite. You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns!

The SM Hanson Festival Jam is annually the largest single evening music event in the Midwest.

Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 11 – music begins at 5:45.

Single Day or Weekend wristbands for 12 years and up are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional

merchants have wristbands for sale today. Advance sales end on Tuesday June 9 at end of business.

5:45

House of Artifacts

3-pc Salina band with classical, psychedelic, and progressive rock. 1st time at Festival Jam

6:00

6:15

6:30

6:45

7:00

7:15

7:30

7:45

8:00

8:15

8:30

8:45

9:00

9:15

9:30

9:45

Phiya

Randy Baldwin Band

Don Wagner & Friends

King Tones

Urban Spelunkers

Roadhouse Saints

Kyndred

Soul Preachers

Hey Radio

Bootleg Mercy

Fast Food Junkies

Cash Hollistah

Love Like War

Paramount

Steve Hanson & Co.

The Blades

SM Hanson Music, Inc.

(785) 825-6273

3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year!

1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc

These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington

Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues.

A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass.

1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience.

Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023.

Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina.

High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music.

This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge

HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass

Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers

A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box!

Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys.

The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great.

A Salina favorite. You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns!