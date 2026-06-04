Crash Leads to Arrest

A driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 6:10 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hancock in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival in the area, officers observed a 2013 Chevy Cruze in a yard in the 700 block of Hancock. The vehicle had extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver, a 70-year-old male of Salina, reported backing out of a driveway in the area when a white 2016 Dodge Charger driving at a high rate of speed south on Hancock approached. The 70-year-old driver was unable to react quickly enough due to the speed of the Charger and was struck pushing the Cruze into a front yard.

The Charger continued southbound on Hancock but became disabled in the 800 block of Hancock due to heavy front-end damage and air bag deployment. The driver fled the scene.

A citizen in the area reported seeing the driver flee and provided an officer with a description.

The officer checked the area and observed the driver, later identified as Jermarion Polk, age 19, of Salina, in the 900 block of Sheridan. When Polk was ordered to stop, he took off running through yards, pursued by the officer. Polk was stopped in the area of Republic and 11th, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The registered owner of the Charger was contacted and advised Polk did not have permission to take the vehicle. The vehicle was taken from the 300 block of W. Republic and was valued at $6,500. Marijuana was located in the vehicle.

Polk was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Theft, Interference with Law enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while Suspended, Duty to Report, and Reckless driving.