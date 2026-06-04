Man Arrested Following Damage Spree

A man was arrested after going on a damage spree late Wednesday night.

According to Salina Police, at about 11:55 PM, officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Ohio. Upon arrival, they observed a tan 2005 Nissan Altima in the road with the front driver side tire detached.

It was determined the driver, Jesse Hendershot, age 21, of Enid, Oklahoma, was driving when the wheel came off.

Hendershot became upset and broke the windshield to the car. While officers were on scene, Hendershot who was still irate, walked over to a gas pump at Casey’s and broke the pump screen and took off running. The gas pump screen is estimated to be valued at $500.

Officers pursued and located Hendershot in the 1100 block of Stapler. He resisted arrest before being taken into custody and secured.

Hendershot was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Damage to Property and Interference.