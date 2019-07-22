Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 59 °

BREAKING NEWS

Salina Family Fun Center Closing

KSAL StaffJuly 22, 2019

A Salina entertainment venue which offers mini-golf, go carts, video games, laser tag, and a kids climbing area is closing. Via social media Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center on Sunday announced it is closing in a couple of weeks.

Here is the announcement:

“On August 4th, 2019 Jumpin Joe’s Family Fun Center will be closing our doors. We have had a lot of fun, met and worked with some great people and yes we have certainly had our struggles. We would truly like to thank all of the people that have visited our Fun Center in the last 19 years. Salina will soon have so many choices for entertainment and our time has come to enjoy our families and find new challenges to face! From all of us here at Jumpin Joe’s, THANK YOU!!!”

Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center, located at 1634 Sunflower Road, has been open for nearly two decades.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Junction City Woman Sentenced in Me...

A Junction City woman must repay more than $3,800 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guil...

July 22, 2019 Comments

Salina Family Fun Center Closing

Top News

July 22, 2019

Royals’ mixed bag: Highs, low...

Sports News

July 21, 2019

Free Rides to Enrollment Available

Kansas News

July 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Junction City Woman Sente...
July 22, 2019Comments
Free Rides to Enrollment ...
July 21, 2019Comments
Women-Only Outdoor Skills...
July 21, 2019Comments
Gov. Kelly Appoints Lewis...
July 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH