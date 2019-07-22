Salina Family Fun Center Closing

A Salina entertainment venue which offers mini-golf, go carts, video games, laser tag, and a kids climbing area is closing. Via social media Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center on Sunday announced it is closing in a couple of weeks.

Here is the announcement:

“On August 4th, 2019 Jumpin Joe’s Family Fun Center will be closing our doors. We have had a lot of fun, met and worked with some great people and yes we have certainly had our struggles. We would truly like to thank all of the people that have visited our Fun Center in the last 19 years. Salina will soon have so many choices for entertainment and our time has come to enjoy our families and find new challenges to face! From all of us here at Jumpin Joe’s, THANK YOU!!!”

Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center, located at 1634 Sunflower Road, has been open for nearly two decades.