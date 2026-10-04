Salina Drug Trafficking Ring Sentenced

Nine defendants have been sentenced to prison terms for their part in an international drug trafficking ring that brought large amounts of methamphetamine into Kansas.

According to the US Department of Justice, in 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Riley County Police Department launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Manhattan and Salina area.

Over time, law enforcement seized large quantities of methamphetamine during multiple traffic stops. As two examples, law enforcement seized 62.9 pounds of methamphetamine during one traffic stop and found 20 pounds after another traffic stop.

Through the course of the investigation, DEA agents concluded that Gonzalo Escobedo, 49, an illegal alien from Mexico, was acting as the local leader of the organization. On multiple occasions, Escobedo instructed subordinates to pick up crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from suppliers in California and Arizona then return to Kansas for further distribution. Some co-conspirators also made trips to Mexico to bring back liquid methamphetamine that, once in Kansas, was then converted to crystal methamphetamine.

“Drug trafficking organizations with connections to international cartels reach far and wide, even to central Kansas,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “Often in these communities the drug operations will cross jurisdictions, which create barriers for law enforcement in identifying and disrupting the operation as a whole. When local and federal law enforcement agencies partner together, our communities receive a greater impact.”

According to court documents, the following defendants pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. They were sentenced to the following prison terms: