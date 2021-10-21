Salina Dr. Honored With Award

A Salina doctor has been honored by his peers.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, Salina cardiologist Mark Mikinski, MD, was recently recognized with the Legacy Award by the Kansas Chapter of the American College of Cardiology at its 8th Annual Cardiovascular Symposium held in Overland Park.

Mikiniski came to Salina in 1995 just before the consolidation of Asbury Salina Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Regional Health Center, which formed the organization now known as Salina Regional Health Center. The award recognized Mikiniski for his “extraordinary work in the field of cardiology and as a great source of inspiration in cardiovascular medicine.”

Mikinski was the region’s first full-time cardiologist initially focusing on diagnostic procedures and cardiac care.

After cardiothoracic surgery services became available at Salina Regional in 1998, Mikinski also began providing invasive cardiology treatments like stenting and angioplasty.

To affirm its competency in providing 24/7 cardiac care to the region Salina Regional became accredited by the American College of Cardiology as a Chest Pain Center with primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in 2018. More recently, the addition of structural cardiology procedures including the Watchman procedure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure (TAVR), were also added to the program.

The Watchman procedure is similar to a heart catheterization but, closes the left atrial appendage of the heart. For patients with atrial fibrillation – a common heart rhythm disorder – the procedure provides an alternative to the long term use of blood thinners.

TAVR similarly uses a heart catheterization procedure to replace the aortic valve. TAVR saves many patients from having open heart surgery. Patients feel better almost immediately after TAVR and often go home the next day.

Comprehensive cardiac care services on the level available at Salina Regional are usually only

found in urban areas.

“Each of these accomplishments has brought exponential growth to the program and took us to levels we’d never been able to achieve before,” Mikinski said. While the award recognized Mikinski, he was quick to share credit with all who have impacted local cardiology care over the years. It’s taken a concerted effort from everyone involved to achieve what we’ve accomplished here,” Mikinski said. “None of this happens without the dedication of the entire team including our

cath lab staff. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve all that we have without all these pieces in

place.”

“We congratulate Dr. Mikinski on receiving the Legacy Award and all that he has done to help grow the Heart Center at Salina Regional Health Center,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “Local access to cardiology services has had a significant impact on many people’s lives throughout this region and without Dr. Mikinski that wouldn’t have happened.”