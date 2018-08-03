Salina, KS

Salina Crime Stoppers 8-3-18

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2018

A burglary at a south Salina home is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to Salina Police, on Friday, July 20th, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Merrily. The burglary occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on that date.

Entry was gained by force to the front door.

Taken from the residence was a 50 to 60” Toshiba television, an unknown brand 50” television, an HP laptop computer, prescription Ray Ban sunglasses, a gray woman’s wallet containing personal documents, a jewelry box containing a large amount of jewelry. The jewelry contained a gold necklace with a dragon symbol, a gold necklace with an anchor, a gold ring with 2 purple stones, and a gold bracelet engraved with the name “Bernice”.

Total damage was valued at $400 and total loss was valued at over $10,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

