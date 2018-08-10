Salina, KS

Salina Crime Stoppers 8-10-18

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2018

The theft of tools from a construction trailer is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

In the overnight hours of July 25-26, 2018, unknown suspects broke into a construction trailer that was on a job site in the 1200 block of S. Cunningham Rd, which is located east of Salina. The suspects cut a lock and stole numerous tools, including:

A Dewalt drill; a Bosch chipping hammer; a Bosch drill; a Bosch framing gun; and several Bostitch tools to include a coil nailer, finish nailer, brad nailer, stapler, and crown slapler.

A suspicious truck had been seen by witnesses in the area on July 4th. The vehicle was described as a late 60’s or early 70’s Ford ¾ ton pickup truck, possibly light gray or light green color. The vehicle had been occupied by two white males, described as 18-20 years of age. It’s unknown if the vehicle & occupants are suspects in this burglary, but the Sheriff’s Office would like help in identifying them.

Total loss is estimated to be over $2000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.

Salina Crime Stoppers 8-10-18

