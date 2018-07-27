Salina Crime Stoppers 7-27-18

A stolen work trailer is the ;latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 7:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a white 2014 H&H enclosed 6’ x 12’V-Nose trailer from the area of Red Fox Lane in Salina. The trailer, belonging to Gates Flooring, contained numerous flooring tools and supplies for the business.

Total loss was valued at over $12,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.