Salina, KS

Now: 97 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 69 °

Salina Crime Stoppers 6-1-18

Todd PittengerJune 1, 2018

A  “special card” scheme in which a business lost $1,500 is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at approximately 5:00 pm, a black male and a black female entered Walmart at2900 S. 9th Street in Salina. They went to a register and told the clerk that they had a “special card” that they needed to cash out. They tricked the cashier into loading $1500 on the card in three separate transactions. They then exited the store and entered a silver Chevy Impala.

A second black male then exited the vehicle and went into Walmart and cashed out the card at the service desk, receiving $1500 in cash.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

2018 Garden Tour is Sunday

Five Salina families will open the gates to their yards this Sunday and invite the public in for the...

June 1, 2018 Comments

KSU Polytechnic Offering Direct Pat...

Top News

June 1, 2018

Salina Crime Stoppers 6-1-18

Top News

June 1, 2018

AUDIO: A Dream Come True – KW...

Sports News

June 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2018 Garden Tour is Sunda...
June 1, 2018Comments
17 Medallion Clues, Still...
June 1, 2018Comments
Spring Sizzle; Dangerous ...
June 1, 2018Comments
Birthday Celebration For ...
June 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH