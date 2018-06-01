Salina Crime Stoppers 6-1-18

A “special card” scheme in which a business lost $1,500 is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at approximately 5:00 pm, a black male and a black female entered Walmart at2900 S. 9th Street in Salina. They went to a register and told the clerk that they had a “special card” that they needed to cash out. They tricked the cashier into loading $1500 on the card in three separate transactions. They then exited the store and entered a silver Chevy Impala.

A second black male then exited the vehicle and went into Walmart and cashed out the card at the service desk, receiving $1500 in cash.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.