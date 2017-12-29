Salina Crime Stoppers 12-29-17

Crimes involving counterfeit money highlight the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at approximately 09:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to First Bank Kansas, 235 S. Santa Fe, in reference to a counterfeit bill. The counterfeit bill had been in a deposit from Dollar General, 654 S. Broadway. Dollar General believed the counterfeit bill was passed on December 24, 2017.

A second counterfeit was received by First Bank Kansas later that day. The serial numbers on these two bills were the same.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at approximately 08:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, 840 E. Crawford, in reference to a counterfeit bill. The counterfeit bill was accepted by a store clerk. The serial number on this bill was the same as those that were deposited at First Bank Kansas.

