Salina Crime Stoppers 11-2-18

The latest Crime Stoppers crime occurred in rural southwest Salina County back at the end of Sept.

Saline County Lt. Michael Ascher tells KSAL News that somebody attempted to steal a Lincoln welder that was attached to the back of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck parked at Smoky Hill Feeders, 11513 S. Soderberg Rd. The crime happened between Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and Mon. Sept. 29 at 5:05 a.m.

Ascher says that after unsuccessfully attempting to remove the welder, the suspect(s) then tried to the steal the truck. Significant damage was caused to the truck’s ignition, steering column, truck bed and the welder.

Total damage is in excess of $1,500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637) or visit pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward or up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.