Salina Crime Stoppers 1-5-18

The burglary of a shed in rural Saline County is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Between December 29, 2017 and January 1, 2018, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed on a rural property located in the 4000 block of S. Lightville Road. A substantial amount of damage was done to the door and locking mechanism in order to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a PSE youth compound bow with arrows, two (2) Daisy BB guns, a Classic Crossman pellet rifle, ammunition for the BB guns, ammunition for several other guns including a 30-06 rifle, a .22 rifle, 12 gauge shotgun shells, and 410 shotgun shells.

Total loss for both damage and theft is estimated to be nearly $1200.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.