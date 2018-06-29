Salina Crime Stopper 6-29-18

A couple of burglaries that could be connected at rural Saline County properties are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Friday June 15, 2018 between 2:00AM and 3:15AM, unknown suspects forced entry into a detached garage on a residential property in the 8000 block of E. Mariposa Rd. The following items were reported stolen:

Central Pneumatic ¾” and 1″ drive impact wrenches

Multiple ½” impact sockets

Craftsman push mower

Side mirrors from an unknown make/model pickup truck

Bucket seats from an unknown model Pontiac car

Nash Rambler hood ornament

Total loss and damages is nearly $1200.

Sometime between Friday June 15, 2018 at 3:30PM and Monday June 18, 2018 at 7:00AM, unknown suspects forced entry into a storage shed in the 1800 block of N. Simpson Rd. An 18″ Stihl chainsaw was stolen.

Total loss and damages is nearly $300.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t determined if these cases are related, however, given the close proximity in date & time and location, it’s possible they are related.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.