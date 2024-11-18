Salina Company Gets $1 Million Grant

A million dollar grant to a Salina company is among funding in Kansas earmarked to lower costs, expand clean energy production and strengthen Kansas farms and small businesses. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kansas Director Christy Davis announced Monday that Rural Development is investing $2,665,042 towards the effort.

“Rural Development is ensuring farmers and rural small business owners have the resources they need for the future,” Davis said. “These investments will help Kansas communities with lower costs and better availability of clean energy.”

From the pool of funds Crestwood Inc. of Salina is receiving $1 million.

The Monday announcement is part of a larger national announcement that includes projects in 39 other states. The details of the Kansas Projects are:

A $42,500 grant will help install a 15 kilowatt (kW) wind turbine for Mark Eitel, an ag producer in Lane County . This project is expected to generate 40,464 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power three homes.

The program enables agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income,

grow their businesses and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families.