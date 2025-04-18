Salina College Honors 15 Students

Fifteen college students were inducted into an Honor Society, that recognizes and honors students in Career & Technical Education.
Salina Area Technical College inducted 15 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a ceremony held at the campus on Friday, April 18th.
NTHS celebrates the academic and professional achievements of students in Career and Technical Education.
According to the institution, to qualify for the membership students must be nominated by an instructor, earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, submit an essay about their community service and why they should be inducted.
Students inducted were (by program):
Associate Degree Nursing
Timothy Sweeney
Computer Aided Drafting
Angel Contreras
Natalie Hartzell
Dental Assistant
Jada Clark
Carly Commerford
Dental Hygiene
Courtney Roberg
Diesel Technology
Devin Parks
Clay Wedel
Early Childhood Education
Tiana Nye
Pharmacy Technician
Christopher Amoako-Ababio
Police Science
Allison Johnson
Practical Nursing
Emily Bergmann
Jamie Henton
Hannah Mertz
Harley Sierminski
Photo Courtesy by Salina Area Technical College: