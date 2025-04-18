Salina College Honors 15 Students

Fifteen college students were inducted into an Honor Society, that recognizes and honors students in Career & Technical Education.

Salina Area Technical College inducted 15 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a ceremony held at the campus on Friday, April 18th.

NTHS celebrates the academic and professional achievements of students in Career and Technical Education.

According to the institution, to qualify for the membership students must be nominated by an instructor, earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, submit an essay about their community service and why they should be inducted.

Students inducted were (by program):

Associate Degree Nursing

Timothy Sweeney

Computer Aided Drafting

Angel Contreras

Natalie Hartzell

Dental Assistant

Jada Clark

Carly Commerford

Dental Hygiene

Courtney Roberg

Diesel Technology

Devin Parks

Clay Wedel

Early Childhood Education

Tiana Nye

Pharmacy Technician

Christopher Amoako-Ababio

Police Science

Allison Johnson

Practical Nursing

Emily Bergmann

Jamie Henton

Hannah Mertz

Harley Sierminski

Photo Courtesy by Salina Area Technical College: