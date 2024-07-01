Salina Clerk Robbed at Gunpoint

Authorities are searching for an armed man who robbed a Salina convenience store clerk at gunpoint.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that just before midnight on Sunday night a man wearing a black mask entered the Kwik Shop at 657 Fairdale, pointed a gun at the male clerk and demanded cash from the store.

The robber was caught on video and police say the 6-foot tall, 175-pound man was wearing a dark green coat, gloves and a black mask. There are no suspects.

No one was hurt during the incident.