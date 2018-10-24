Salina, KS

Salina Civil Air Patrol Event Planned

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2018

Shilling Aviation Services and the Smoky Hill Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol are hosting a fly-in pancake breakfast fund-raiser on Saturday.

The event is from 7AM until noon. The event will be held in the Shilling Aviation Services hanger, 2010 Rogers Court, just north of the armory on Arnold Ave.

The public is invited to join us for breakfast and see the vintage and classic aircraft, K-State Aircraft, and a brand new Civil Air Patrol Aircraft which are expected to be in attendance.

The breakfast is free for fly-ins and by donation for the general public.

Donations are to support the activities of the local Civil Air Patrol Squadron.

