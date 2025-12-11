Salina Chamber Annual Meeting Changing

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting is going through some changes.

According to the organization, its 2026 Annual Meeting will take on a new format this year as a luncheon event on Tuesday, February 3rd, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. for VIP Reception, lunch service beginning at 11:30am, and the program running from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This year’s Annual Meeting will be an opportunity to further recognize members and the meaningful impact they make in the Salina community. To learn more about the awards, please visit their website. Self-nominations are accepted and encouraged. Nominations are due by Friday, January 16th.