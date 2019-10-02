Salina Central, South to be in Different AVCTL Divisions in 2020-21

Pat StrathmanOctober 2, 2019

Although the schools are separated by three miles, Salina South and Salina Central are set to face different sets of opponents following the current athletic year.

Central moves to Division II in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League for all sports and activities while South stays in AVCTL-I for the 2020-21 athletic campaign. The switch comes after increasing enrollment numbers at Maize South.

The Mavericks surpassed the Mustangs with 1,060 reported students in the recent 2019-20 KSHSAA report. Salina South and Newton followed with 1,046 and 1,044, respectively. The new AVCTL-I features Derby, Campus, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, and Newton.

Salina Central is the largest school in the altered AVCTL-II with 1,001 students. The Mustangs join Andover, Goddard-Eisenhower, Valley Center, Goddard, Andover Central, and Arkansas City.

Despite the league barrier, officials at Salina South and Salina Central plan to keep the rivalry alive. Both schools will attempt to schedule non-league matches in all sports.

