Salina Central Completes Season Sweep of Ark City

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 45

ARK CITY 37

Since the Lady Mustangs last faced Ark City, they noticed improved play from the Lady Bulldogs despite a struggling overall record. In order to snap their three-game losing streak, they had to acknowledge that this would not be another 30-point blowout like their last meeting with Ark City.

The first quarter started slow, with both teams finding their footing in the game. Leading 8-5 after one, Central experienced a scoring drought once its two leading scorers were sidelined with foul trouble. Lexie Guerrero and Grace Ostmeyer picked up their second personal fouls and were forced to sit while Central surrendered the lead.

Ark City came alive in the second frame, outscoring Central 11-3 to take a 16-11 lead into halftime.

With their starters back on the floor to start the third, the Lady Mustangs regained order and a decent lead. After a scoreless first half, Brooke Banninger began to fire away and scored 7 points in the third quarter alone to help lead Central back, as she finished with 9 points in the game.

Lexie Guerrero helped close the game out with late free throws and set up her teammates for easy looks with dribble drives and quick passes. Guerrero scored a team-high 12 points. Makambri Hastings also scored 8 points and Grace Ostmeyer had 6.

Overcoming the slow start and making free throws late helped Central put the game away and snap its losing streak to improve to 9-10 on the season and 5-4 in league play.

FULL GAME AUDIO

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 65

ARK CITY 48

The Mustangs carried over the energy and intensity from their previous two wins, extending their streak to three-straight with a victory Friday night at Ark City. Hitting their stride over this recent stretch has put Salina Central in contention for a league title, but a loss to the Bulldogs would have derailed any hopes of achieving that goal.

Leading by six after both the first and second quarters, the Mustangs agreed they needed to play better in order to create more separation between them and the Bulldogs.

During a 16-point third quarter, Central got busy inside the paint. Grant Ostmeyer carried an excellent first half into the third quarter and finished the night with 15 points, 14 of which came inside the paint off floaters and strong takes to the rim.

Another strong effort came off the bench, in the form of Jordan Edwards. Edwards was called upon early in the first half to maintain Central’s presence inside with Greyson Jones sidelined with foul trouble. His 6 points came on three impressive moves inside, one jump hook in the lane and two powerful drop step layups on the block.

“This was the Jordan Edwards game,” said a proud Chris Fear after the win.

While Edwards held down the fort until Jones could return, Central built a 47-36 lead heading into the fourth.

Desperately needing to create turnovers, Ark City dropped into a press in the backcourt which the Mustangs were able to break nearly every time, and when the correct pass down the court was made, they got layups. Specifically, Greyson Jones got layups and a two-handed slam to cap his team-high 20 point performance.

The Mustangs took care of business and now head into the biggest game of their season on Tuesday at Eisenhower. After a third-straight win, Salina Central improved to 11-8 overall and an impressive 7-2 in league play.

FULL GAME AUDIO