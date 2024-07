Salina Central High School and Athletics Director Greg Maring announced the Class of 2024 inductions in the the Mustang Athletics Hall of Fame.

Two individuals and two tennis teams have been selected as part of this year’s inductions, which will be celebrated at halftime of the Salina Central home football game against Salina South on Friday, September 6th.

Information on each of this year’s selections can be seen below, with the releases courtesy of the Salina Central Athletics Department.