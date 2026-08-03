Salina Central Announces 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees

Picture of 2009 Boys Tennis Team courtesy of Jeff Cooper/ Salina Journal

2009 Salina Central Boys Tennis Team

Coach Jim LoVullo called them the “Magnificent Seven”

They were Connor Brass, Spencer Brass, Craig Knox, Will Exline, Michael Ethridge, Chris Lund, and Tanner Rohrer. The senior group won every State Tournament they played in for 4 years. In their last State Championship, they set a Kansas State Record of 50 points, taking First and Second in Singles and Third and Fifth in Doubles.

It was the first year that Twin Brothers faced each other for the State Singles Title. Connor became State Champion and Spencer advanced to two separate State Finals. Craig Knox and Will Exline took 3rd place in Doubles after being State Champions as Juniors. Michael Ethridge and Chris Lund took 5th place in Doubles. All entries in the State Tournament were named to the 5A All-State team. The team was coached by the legendary Jim LoVullo and assistant coaches Micheal Goll and Richard Strange.

Michael Goll

Coach Goll was in education and coaching for 41 years, retiring in 2021.

During his tenure he was named “National Coach of the Year” in 2014, won 4 State Team Titles, and coached 6 Doubles State Champions. Coach Goll was Head Coach for 25 seasons and an Assistant Coach for another 7 seasons.

Coach Goll’s other achievements include being named to the Kansas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame and the JRI Salina Country Club Hall of Fame, USTA Kansas Coach of the Year, twice being named Kansas Overall Coach of the Year, and twice being named Kansas 5A Coach of the Year. Besides the 4 State Team Titles, Coach Goll also led the Salina Central teams to 15 Regional Titles, 16 League Titles, and 10 Top 3 finishes at State. He finished his coaching career having coached 84 State Medalists and 23 members of his teams were able to achieve the 100 Varsity Win Club.

Gene Stauffer

Gene graduated from Salina High School in 1950. He received his BS in Physical Education and Biology from Kansas State University in 1954 and Masters in Physical Education and Administration in 1955 from Kansas State University. Gene received a degree in Secondary Counseling from Emporia State University in 1972 and a Master Certification in School Psychology in 1974 from Emporia State University. From 1974-1994 he was a school psychologist with USD #253 Emporia, retiring July 1, 1994.

Gene’s High School accomplishments: 1947-48 -3rd place in State AA tourney.

1948-49 – Lost in the first round of state to Hutchinson.

1949-50- Won the State AA Tournament-State doubles tennis championship in 1950.

College accomplishments: 1951-52- 2nd in the Big 7 behind KU, ranked as high as 2nd nationally–highest ever for a Kansas State team, were 3rd in final AP poll behind Kentucky and Illinois. 1952-53 – Averaged 10.1 ppg and earned honorable mention All-Big Seven.

1953-54 – Averaged 12.1 ppg and set the K-State scoring record for guards with 26 points vs. Wyoming besting previous mark of 24 points set in 1952-53 season (since broken several times).

Coaching accomplishments: Salina High School overall record 78-67. Won state championship in 1962-63.

College of Emporia 1966-73. Overall record 112-54.