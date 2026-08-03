Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman, Officer

A man was arrested after a woman was choked and hit, and a police officer suffered a concussion while taking him into custody.

On Saturday, August 1st, Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Lewis.

According to police when a officers arrived on scene they witnessed the suspect choking and hitting the victim in the front yard of the property. The officer attempted to restrain the suspect, now identified as 43-year-old Kyle A. Nelson, who took off towards the back of the house.

The officer was able to catch up to Nelson, but was punched multiple times in the head while trying to detain him. Nelson was able to get away from the officer and went back towards the front of the house when the officer was able to tackle Nelson but got struck in the head multiple times again.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, tried to help the officer get Nelson off, but was unsuccessful until other officers came and were able to detain Nelson. Officers found the home to be partially destroyed with multiple items broken and thrown around, and marijuana in the house.

The disturbance started in a bar when Nelson and the victim got into an argument, and Nelson started to strangle the victim inside the bar. A bystander was able to get Nelson off of the victim, and the two decided to leave, where the argument was picked back up at the residence. The victim was able to get away from Nelson long enough to call 911.

Nelson was arrested and booked with charges that include:

Aggravated domestic battery

Domestic battery

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer

Possession of marijuana.

The officer suffered a concussion but no other injuries.

Nelson has a prior history of crimes which include: