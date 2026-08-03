Beware of Jury Duty Scam

The Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to spread the word about government imposter scams, specifically the jury duty scam.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser, in recent months law enforcement agencies have reported an increase in residents being victims of or targeted by jury duty scams.

Residents say individuals contacted them claiming to represent the U.S. District Court of Kansas or the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals told residents that they had failed to show up for a jury summons and are facing possible arrest. The callers tell people they can avoid going to jail by immediately paying a fine that some victims report to be as high as $1,500. In some cases, references are made to a specific judge or a claim is that a hearing is set but would be cancelled if payment is made immediately.

Don’t fall for it. This is a scam!

“These imposter scammers lie, and their lies are elaborate and try to mix small elements of truth to gain trust. They make up complicated stories designed to frighten you, so you’ll panic and act quickly before taking time to think about what to do or talk to someone you trust,” said Kriegshauser. “These scammers pretend to be someone they’re not to trick you into giving them money, access to your financial accounts, or get your personal information.”

Government imposter scams are a serious problem. In 2025, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 375,000 reports about government imposters, with reported losses of $917 million. In many cases, that scammer will go to great lengths to convince you they’re with the government: fake caller ID or official-looking letters, for example.

To recognize and avoid a government imposter, you should keep these things in mind:

Courts do not demand payment by telephone, text message, email, or mobile payment application to resolve jury-related matters.

Courts do not instruct individuals to purchase gift cards, use cryptocurrency, or transmit funds to avoid arrest or penalties for jury service issues.

Members of the public who receive suspicious communication should not provide personal or financial information and should independently contact the court at an official phone number listed on the court’s public website.

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Visit https://ejcc.acl.gov/imposters for more on imposter scams. And if you spot an imposter scam — or any other type of scam — report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.