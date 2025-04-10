Salina Celebrating America Next Friday

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting you to celebrate an initiative that is meant to recognize American history.

According to the museum, they have announced Salina will celebrate “Two Lights for Tomorrow,” which is a nationwide initiative to commence the celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. The initiative honors the moment when Paul Revere signaled the approach of British troops with lanterns in Boston’s Old North Church back in 1775.

The museum encourages everyone in the community to participate and you can do so by displaying two lights in your homes, businesses and at your cultural/historical sites.

Two Lights for Tomorrow will take place on the night of Friday, April 18th.