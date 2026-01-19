Salina Celebrate’s King’s Legacy

Salina residents gathered Sunday to honor the life, legacy, and enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an Interfaith Community Service hosted by Theatre Salina. The event, themed “Freedom Reborn,” brought together faith leaders, elected officials, performers, and community members in a shared celebration of unity, justice, and service.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist minister and civil rights leader, emerged as a national figure during the 1950s and 1960s as the leading voice of the American Civil Rights Movement. He championed nonviolent protest in the fight against racial segregation and injustice, playing a pivotal role in historic efforts such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Birmingham Campaign, and the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. His leadership helped secure passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reshaping the nation’s laws and conscience. In 1964, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his commitment to peace and equality.

Dr. King’s life was cut short on April 4, 1968, when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, while supporting striking sanitation workers. His death shocked the nation and the world, but his message of nonviolence, justice, and love continues to inspire generations to work toward equality and understanding.

The Salina service reflected those enduring principles. Pastor Robert Cunningham served as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the program. Scout Troop 214 presented the Colors, followed by an invocation led by Reverend Eric C. Malone of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Vice Mayor Jerry Ivey Jr. read the official proclamation recognizing Dr. King’s legacy and the importance of remembrance and continued action.

Musical selections were performed by Xcel Ensemble, Coro Juvenil Sagrado Corazón, and the Salina Symphony Youth Choir, highlighting the community’s diversity and shared commitment to Dr. King’s vision. The program also included the presentation of the Drum Major for Justice Award, honoring individuals whose service reflects Dr. King’s lifelong dedication to equality and leadership.

The event served not only as a tribute to Dr. King’s historic contributions, but also as a call for unity, reflection, and continued progress within the Salina community.

A Community-wide yout-centered Interfaith Memorial Service will be held at noon on Monday at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 South Chicago Street. All are welcome to attend.